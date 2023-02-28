Road signs have been vandalised with spray paint.

The signs have been defaced with red spray paint at the end of Fir Tree Lane on the way to High Dyke, near Ancaster.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: "The mind boggles at the sort of person who thinks it’s acceptable to not only deface a public highways sign in such a way as to make it not usable for road users, but to do so in such an offensive manner.

The vandalised road sign near Grantham. Photo: Angela Finch (62683952)

“This is not on and the people of Lincolnshire shouldn’t be subjected to this sort of mindless action.

"We will send a crew to clean this sign up and get rid of this mindless graffiti, but this will cost some much-needed funds that we would like to use on things like potholes.

"If this paint cannot be successfully removed then we will have to fit a new sign, which will increase costs further."

It has also been reported there is similar vandalism on road signs in nearby Caythorpe and also a bus shelter in Sudbrook.