A mini Commonwealth Games held by a local sports charity has returned in style after two years away.

Inspire +'s Mini Olympics, this year renamed the Mini Commonwealth Games, began yesterday (Tuesday) at the Grantham Athletics Stadium, with over 720 schoolchildren taking part from across the local area.

Tuesday marked the first of three days of fun and sports hosted by Inspire +, with this year's Mini Olympics the first in-person event since 2019. The last two years saw the event hosted virtually.