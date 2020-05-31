Mini Olympics to go virtual as pandemic cancels event in Grantham
Published: 09:47, 31 May 2020
The popular Inspire+ Mini Olympics is going virtual.
The annual event normally sees schoolchildren from across the region coming together to take part in a variety of sporting events at The Meres stadium.
But as the Grantham-based sports and education charity embarks on its 13th year of hosting, the challenges of Covid-19 will see the event launched with a twist.
