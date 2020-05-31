Home   News   Article

Mini Olympics to go virtual as pandemic cancels event in Grantham

By Tracey Davies
Published: 09:47, 31 May 2020

The popular Inspire+ Mini Olympics is going virtual.

The annual event normally sees schoolchildren from across the region coming together to take part in a variety of sporting events at The Meres stadium.

But as the Grantham-based sports and education charity embarks on its 13th year of hosting, the challenges of Covid-19 will see the event launched with a twist.

