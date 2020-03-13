‘Mini Police’ have been carrying out road safety awareness outside their primary school.

The uniformed youngsters at National Junior School, Castlegate, gathered outside the school gates on Friday to give advice to parents about safe parking around the school and the dangers of parking too close to the school gates.

Each mini police officer gave big waves to passing motorists to encourage them to slow down.

Mini Police at National School.(31325079)

Their presence did not go unnoticed with many motorists reducing their speed as they drove past.

Grantham PCSO Shannon Rogers has been leading the road safety campaign alongside the mini police officers.

She said: “I’m really proud of each of them because they conducted themselves with such professionalism and treated the situation very seriously.

“They worked very hard preparing their advice to give to the parents and they all enjoyed the experience and cannot wait to do it again.

“They did a fantastic job and we aim to make this a more common occurrence.”

The Lincolnshire Mini-Police scheme is an interactive volunteering opportunity for youngsters aged between nine and 11 years old.

The scheme has been funded by a £100,000 grant from the Home Office and aims to show how children can make a difference to their communities, while building trust and confidence in the police through the engagements.

School pastoral assistant Danielle Damms runs the Mini-Police scheme at the school.

She said: “A lot of schools have issues around parking and it is a topic that our pupils, especially our Mini-Police, feel very passionate about as they want to keep everyone safe. They handed out leaflets to parents and showed them where they could park.

They also hoped to encourage some parents to walk rather than drive when dropping off and collecting their children from school.”

