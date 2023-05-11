A ‘mini tornado’ was spotted over Grantham earlier today (Thursday).

Katie Papworth videoed the “mini tornado” from Durham Close in Barrowby Gate at around 1pm.

She said: “I was a bit surprised as I’ve not seen a tornado or twister in Grantham before.”

Earlier in the week, a similar thing was spotted over Bottesford by Catherine Skippen.

Catherine informed people of this on Facebook, and one person commented that it was in fact a funnel cloud.

The 'mini tornado' was spotted from Barrowby Gate estate. Photo: Katie Papworth

Funnel clouds are common in the UK and it only becomes a tornado when it touches the ground.