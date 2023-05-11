‘Mini tornado’ spotted over Grantham leaves resident ‘surprised’
Published: 16:46, 11 May 2023
A ‘mini tornado’ was spotted over Grantham earlier today (Thursday).
Katie Papworth videoed the “mini tornado” from Durham Close in Barrowby Gate at around 1pm.
She said: “I was a bit surprised as I’ve not seen a tornado or twister in Grantham before.”
Earlier in the week, a similar thing was spotted over Bottesford by Catherine Skippen.
Catherine informed people of this on Facebook, and one person commented that it was in fact a funnel cloud.
Funnel clouds are common in the UK and it only becomes a tornado when it touches the ground.