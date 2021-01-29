A minibus hire business have offered free transport for the elderly or vulnerable who are struggling to get to their Covid-19 vaccination.

Wormall's Minibus Hire, based in Grantham, made the public offer on Facebook on Wednesday, with the post receiving over 600 shares.

The business also offer airport shuttle services, and stated that they "wanted to help where they can."

Jordan Wormall in one of his minibuses, image via Ruth Clements Photography. (44176080)

Grantham's local vaccination centre in situated at the Meres Leisure Centre, with Wormall's offering to pick up and take anyone who needs help getting to their vaccination appointment, whether it be at the Meres or at their GP surgery.

They will then return the person home, free of charge.

Jordan Wormall, who runs Wormall's Minibus Hire, said: "My business has been massively impacted by the pandemic, but also I have heard whisperings of elderly and vulnerable people not being able to get to their appointments.

"They have been stuck at home for months and months shielding and this vaccine is the only way we can start to return to a normal way of life.

"So I thought, if I can offer a transport service to try and cut the amount of missed appointments, then let's do it."

The offer extends to Grantham and the surrounding villages. Anyone who needs transportation help to get to their vaccine appointment should contact Jordan and his team on 07738 426104 or message them on Facebook here.