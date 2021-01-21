Minister of State for Health replies to Grantham Hospital concerns

Grantham area county councillors have received a letter back from the Minister of State for Health and Social Care, Edward Argar MP, acknowledging their concerns about the delay in resolving the long-running issues over NHS services and A&E provision at Grantham Hospital.

Councillors Linda Wootten, Ray Wootten, Mark Whittington, Bob Adams and Adam Stokes wrote to the Government asking for support in saving the A&E service at Grantham Hospital and reinstating from its current status as an urgent treatment centre.

The county council's Health Scrutiny Committee for Lincolnshire has been informed of the response, which acknowledges the "temporary" changes to services during the Covid pandemic and the "frustration with the delay in resolving the ongoing longer term issues around the provision of services in the Grantham area".

Grantham Hospital. (43063001)

It goes on to highlight the importance of "appropriate engagement with staff, local people, and their representatives" for any service changes. The letter has been forwarded to the Department of Health and Social Care.

"Although it's taken some time with the ongoing pandemic, we were pleased to get a reply from the minister" said Councillor Linda Wootten, county councillor for Grantham East. "Our priority has always been to ensure that the people of Grantham and district receive the best hospital treatment that the NHS can provide and we will continue the fight for the return of our A&E."

"We are a rural town and residents are suffering much inconvenience having to travel for A&E services."

Councillor Carl Macey, chair of the Health Scrutiny Committee, said: "It is welcome news to see that fellow councillors concerns have been acknowledged by Government.

We all share the concerns of the many people in Grantham about the changes which have had a significant impact for people, particularly in terms of travel to other sites and the downgrading of Grantham A&E."

"As a committee we have previously written to Government on this issue and we will continue to press United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and NHS management on plans for ensuring comprehensive hospital services that local people deserve."