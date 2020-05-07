A government minister is urging the public to "buy a newspaper" to support local and national media facing "significant financial pressure" because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Communities secretary Robert Jenrick made his plea as he highlighted how regional papers continue to keep communities informed during the unprecedented crisis.

Communities secretary Robert Jenrick at a government coronavirus briefing. Pic: Pippa Fowles/No 10 Downing Street

Speaking at a Downing Street briefing yesterday (Wednesday), Mr Jenrick said: "Regional journalists are doing so much to keep people informed on how the national effort is being communicated in our own communities.