Communities secretary Robert Jenrick urges people to 'buy a newspaper'
Published: 18:00, 07 May 2020
A government minister is urging the public to "buy a newspaper" to support local and national media facing "significant financial pressure" because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Communities secretary Robert Jenrick made his plea as he highlighted how regional papers continue to keep communities informed during the unprecedented crisis.
Speaking at a Downing Street briefing yesterday (Wednesday), Mr Jenrick said: "Regional journalists are doing so much to keep people informed on how the national effort is being communicated in our own communities.
Read moreBusinessCoronavirusGrantham
More by this authorMarie Bond