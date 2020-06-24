The decision to downgrade Grantham Hospital’s accident and emergency department as part of its coronavirus containment plans “will be reviewed quarterly,” the health secretary has said.

Responding to a call from Grantham MP Gareth Davies to ensure the changes were “temporary”, Matt Hancock told the House of Commons: “I discussed this issue directly with NHS officials, Grantham will be open 24/7 as an urgent treatment centre and as part of plans to ensure Covid and non-Covid services are kept as separate as possible.

“We will ensure this position will be reviewed quarterly.”