Health Secretary Matt Hancock says ministers will 'review' changes at Grantham Hospital
Published: 12:14, 24 June 2020
| Updated: 12:16, 24 June 2020
The decision to downgrade Grantham Hospital’s accident and emergency department as part of its coronavirus containment plans “will be reviewed quarterly,” the health secretary has said.
Responding to a call from Grantham MP Gareth Davies to ensure the changes were “temporary”, Matt Hancock told the House of Commons: “I discussed this issue directly with NHS officials, Grantham will be open 24/7 as an urgent treatment centre and as part of plans to ensure Covid and non-Covid services are kept as separate as possible.
“We will ensure this position will be reviewed quarterly.”
Read moreCoronavirusGranthamHealth
More by this authorDaniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter