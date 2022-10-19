Minor injuries at crash by A1 fuel station near Grantham
Published: 14:00, 19 October 2022
| Updated: 14:00, 19 October 2022
Emergency services took over the forecourt of an A1 fuel station on Saturday following a crash on the major road.
Fire engines, police and ambulances were called to the collision on a southbound lane, which happened just before 11.30am at Marston.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash.
A Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said two crews from Grantham attended and one person was helped out of their vehicle by firefighters.
According to Lincolnshire Police, a southbound lane was closed after noon and reopened a few hours later.
Minor injuries were reported.