Emergency services took over the forecourt of an A1 fuel station on Saturday following a crash on the major road.

Fire engines, police and ambulances were called to the collision on a southbound lane, which happened just before 11.30am at Marston.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

A Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said two crews from Grantham attended and one person was helped out of their vehicle by firefighters.

According to Lincolnshire Police, a southbound lane was closed after noon and reopened a few hours later.

Minor injuries were reported.