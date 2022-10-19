Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Minor injuries at crash by A1 fuel station near Grantham

By Marie Bond
-
marie.bond@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:00, 19 October 2022
 | Updated: 14:00, 19 October 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Emergency services took over the forecourt of an A1 fuel station on Saturday following a crash on the major road.

Fire engines, police and ambulances were called to the collision on a southbound lane, which happened just before 11.30am at Marston.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Stock image (46969090)
Stock image (46969090)

A Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said two crews from Grantham attended and one person was helped out of their vehicle by firefighters.

According to Lincolnshire Police, a southbound lane was closed after noon and reopened a few hours later.

Minor injuries were reported.

Grantham Traffic and Travel Marie Bond
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE