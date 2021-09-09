Minor injuries in two-vehicle crash which closed Grantham road
Published: 11:07, 09 September 2021
| Updated: 11:09, 09 September 2021
The A52 was closed for several hours last night (Wednesday) following a two vehicle collision.
The road between the Prince William of Gloucester army barracks and the High Dyke in Grantham shut in both directions following the accident between a black Nissan Juke and a blue Mazda.
Emergency services attended the scene shortly after 5.15pm. Minor injuries were reported.
The road was closed from 6pm and reopened shortly before 10pm.