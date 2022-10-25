A 24-year-old man who was seriously assaulted in Grantham has now been discharged from hospital and is regarded as a "miracle" by his family.

Nathan Ford-Pain was hit over the head with a bottle in the early hours on Saturday, October 1, while walking home with his girlfriend and friend.

He was later taken to Queen's Medical Centre (QMC) in Nottingham, where he underwent a life-saving operation.

Nathan Ford-Pain is in hospital after suffering a serious head injury. (59838869)

Nathan was discharged on Sunday and is doing "remarkably well," said Sandy Ford-Pain, Nathan's mother.

She added: "Nathan is improving all the time. Being the guy he is, he is trying to run before he can walk which could easily set him back.

"He stayed on the high dependency ward for four days and made such good progress with his rehabilitation, that he went into a neurosurgical ward.

"He had his tracheotomy removed and was able to talk and eat again. Like the miracle he has become, he was able to walk the full length of the ward and have an unaided shower.

"He is such an inspiration and such a determined young man.

"He is so grateful for everyone’s care, love, prayers and kind donations to the GoFundMe page."

A football match is being played in honour of Nathan on Friday, November 11, which has been organised by Dickens Road Diamonds at Harrowby United's football ground.

Nathan has requested that all funds raised from the match be given to the staff on the intensive care unit at QMC.

Sandy added: "He does not remember any of his time on that ward, but knows he owes his life to his surgeon and the staff who cared for him."

The GoFundMe page set up to help with his recovery is still raising money.

Nathan will now continue his rehabilitation at home with his mum and youngest brother.

He will start seeing a local physiotherapist and will return to QMC in three months to have an appointment with his consultant to discuss having a cranioplasty, which is the surgical repair of a bone defect in the skull.