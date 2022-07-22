A mum is celebrating her miracle baby girl’s long-awaited release from hospital following her premature birth at just 24 weeks.

Tex Smith, who lives in Grantham, suffered from an early burst blood clot, with Missy-Lou being delivered by C-section at just 23 weeks and six days. Despite, weighing just one pound six ounces and faced with a struggle to survive, the little has defied the odds and has now been able to go home to her family, weighing 7 pounds, four ounces.

Thanks to the expert care of the team at Heartlands and the love of her family Missy-Lou is making a slow and steady journey of recovery, growing stronger by the day. She has metabolic bone disease, chronic lung disease, ASD and adrenalin deficiency and is still receiving oxygen, with a team on call for house visits, but it is hoped that the oxygen can gradually be decreased over the next month as she grows stronger.

Miracle Missy-Lou (57961412)

Tex’s best friend Kat Masters set about raising funds with a GoFundMe account to support Tex – who has two other sons, one of whom is only 11 months, - Missy-Lou and the rest of the family to support the travel, living and care since Missy-Lou’s unexpected early birth, and as she continues to grow. Missy-Lou currently needs an Owlet baby monitor to track heart rate,oxygen and sleep, and Kat is hoping to raise enough for this.

Missy-Lou with mum Tex and brothers James and Harvey (57961414)

Tex, Missy-Lou’s mother, said: “I’d just like to thank everyone involved and who have supported on this journey. I’m so grateful, and it’s just amazing to bring my little girl home!”