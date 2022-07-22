Miracle baby born at just 24 weeks finally home in Grantham
A mum is celebrating her miracle baby girl’s long-awaited release from hospital following her premature birth at just 24 weeks.
Tex Smith, who lives in Grantham, suffered from an early burst blood clot, with Missy-Lou being delivered by C-section at just 23 weeks and six days. Despite, weighing just one pound six ounces and faced with a struggle to survive, the little has defied the odds and has now been able to go home to her family, weighing 7 pounds, four ounces.
Thanks to the expert care of the team at Heartlands and the love of her family Missy-Lou is making a slow and steady journey of recovery, growing stronger by the day. She has metabolic bone disease, chronic lung disease, ASD and adrenalin deficiency and is still receiving oxygen, with a team on call for house visits, but it is hoped that the oxygen can gradually be decreased over the next month as she grows stronger.
Tex’s best friend Kat Masters set about raising funds with a GoFundMe account to support Tex – who has two other sons, one of whom is only 11 months, - Missy-Lou and the rest of the family to support the travel, living and care since Missy-Lou’s unexpected early birth, and as she continues to grow. Missy-Lou currently needs an Owlet baby monitor to track heart rate,oxygen and sleep, and Kat is hoping to raise enough for this.
Tex, Missy-Lou’s mother, said: “I’d just like to thank everyone involved and who have supported on this journey. I’m so grateful, and it’s just amazing to bring my little girl home!”