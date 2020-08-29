A baby boy from Barkston who is yet to turn two months old has survived three cardiac arrests.

Albert Spencer (known as Bertie), born on July 4, suffered a trauma at just 17 days old after inhaling a drop of milk into his lungs, causing him to go hours without oxygen.

On July 21, Bertie choked on his milk bottle, cutting off the air supply to his brain. Despite being told by a GP all was fine, an ambulance was called, as mother Tonicha knew he was unwell.