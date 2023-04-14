A police officer accused of taking cocaine is to face a misconduct hearing.

Former PC Liam Shields was based at Stamford Police Station serving Lincolnshire Police and living in the Grantrham area at the time of the alleged incidents.

He has since resigned from the force.

Stamford Police Station

It is alleged that between May 25 and May 26 last year, Shields took a line of cocaine, a controlled drug.

Shields, 25, admitted taking cocaine during a subsequent police interview.

On dates between April 13, 2019 and April 18, 2022 it is also alleged he took cocaine, while he was a serving police officer.

Shields will have his hearing at the Lincolnshire Police headquarters in Nettleham on Friday next week (April 21).