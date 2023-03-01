A misconduct hearing started today (Wednesday) into the alleged use of force by a police officer against a member of the public in Grantham.

It is alleged that PC Ian Brown breached standards of professional behaviour by the use of force with a baton and discreditable conduct after a male was tasered by police in a Grantham street.

The hearing, held at Grantham Police Station, was told that PC Brown struck the male, who was not named in the hearing, three times with his baton while the man was being restrained during an incident in Heathfield Road, Grantham, on the afternoon of July 24, 2019.

Grantham PoliceStation. (37328571)

PC Brown did not appear at the hearing reportedly due to ill health, but the panel decided the hearing should go ahead.

Chair of the misconduct panel Jane Salt said that in 2019, PC Brown attended an incident in Heathfield Road following reports of a male with a knife. The male was present with members of his family and had a piece of wood in his hand which PC Anthony Gallagher told him to drop. PC Gallagher used his taser when the male refused to drop the wood. The male fell to the ground and was then handcuffed. He was then put on his feet and moved towards a police van. The man then kicked out and was taken to the ground by officers.

It was then alleged that PC Brown struck the male with the handle of his closed police baton. Officers then restrained his legs and it is then alleged that PC Brown struck the male again with his baton and a third time seconds later.

Counsel Caroline Sellars told the hearing that the wood carried by the male was described as having nails in it and he was tasered by officers when he refused to drop it.

Miss Sellars said footage from PC Brown's bodycam showed the male kicking out at PC Gallagher and he was arrested and taken to the ground.

She said that as the male was taken to the ground "PC Brown took his police issue baton that wasn't extended and with the butt of that baton struck the male to his back. The male then went to the floor. Whilst lying on the floor he was restrained by PC Hudson holding his legs. PC Brown struck the male twice more with the butt of his baton."

The hearing was told that in interview PC Brown said he used his baton to apply 'distraction strikes' to prevent the male kicking out.

Miss Sellars said the 'appropriate authority' says the force used by PC Brown was not reasonable. She said: "In short, those strikes were not reasonable, they were not proportionate and they were entirely unnecessary."

She added that "any threat that he may have posed had been fully extinguished when he was successfully brought to the floor and placed face down on the floor."

Giving evident to the hearing, PC Gallagher confirmed he tasered the male and then handcuffed him. He said that the male was banging his head on the ground while he was restrained on the floor.

PC Gallagher added that PC Brown had drawn his baton and turned it upside down to strike the male on the shoulder three or four times.

PC Tristan Hudson, also giving evidence at the hearing, said when the decision was made to take the male to the ground, he then put his weight on the male's legs to stop him kicking out. He said he was aware of PC Brown using his baton on the male. He said: "Once he was on the ground face down, his legs were kicking out. I think he was just kicking out to resist arrest essentially."

Footage from the bodycams of PCs Hudson, Taylor and Brown were then shown in the hearing. They showed the incident following the male being tasered until he was put in the police van.

The hearing continues tomorrow (Thursday).