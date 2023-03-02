A panel has found in favour of a policeman who was said to have used 'unreasonable' force with his baton on a man in a Grantham street.

The misconduct panel, sitting at Grantham Police Station, this afternoon found PC Ian Brown not to have breached the standards of professional behaviour.

The hearing was told that PC Brown used his baton three times to strike the male after officers were called to an incident in Heathfield Road, Grantham, on July 24, 2019.

A misconduct hearing has found PC Ian Brown did not breach standards of professional behaviour. Picture: iStock (62715160)

At the hearing, Counsel Caroline Sellars said those strikes were "were not reasonable, they were not proportionate and they were entirely unnecessary."

PC Brown did not attend the hearing due to ill health.

The hearing was told that in an interview, PC Brown said he used his baton to apply 'distraction strikes' to prevent the male kicking out.

PC Brown used his baton after the male had been tasered by a fellow officer and while he was being restrained on the ground.

The hearing began yesterday (Wednesday) and was shown footage from three bodycams worn by police officers who attended the scene.