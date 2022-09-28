A Miss England finalist has opened up on her journey - and believes there is still a place for pageantry in modern society.

Paige Allen, aged 23, was crowned the 2022 Miss Lincolnshire last month - and will compete for the national title in October.

She was first inspired to try out for beauty competitions during the first Covid lockdown.

Paige Allen, from Crowland, is excited for the Miss England finals

With days appearing to merge into one and with little else to do, she originally applied for Miss England before taking on the county competition.

Before long, she was impressing judges in black dress and sportswear rounds - but it hasn’t all been plain sailing.

Paige, who grew up and lives in Crowland, suffered a stroke when she was aged 19, and had to work hard to get her life back on track.

Miss Lincolnshire winner Paige Allen

“When I did it, my family were quite proud because I’d made it, I’d moved on from it,” she said.

Paige, who travelled to work in Greece over the summer, attended the Miss Lincolnshire final at the Earl of Doncaster Hotel in Doncaster.

She admits she had ‘nothing to lose’ when starting her pageantry journey.

“I went into it just to have a bit of fun, and I have had fun,” she said.

Paige attended a Crowland flower festival last month

“When I won, I was shocked. I did have a few tears - I think it was that overwhelming feeling of it.

“I just took me by surprise, because there were so many people in there that had done it a few times.”

The ex-Deepings School student thinks that, despite a number of people believing the industry is out of touch with modern society, pageantry still has a place today.

She also insists it can provide confidence boosts for young women - like it did for her.

“I didn’t have to do the whole swimwear one for Miss Lincolnshire, and it wasn’t just about body and beauty,” Paige added.

“They do rounds where it’s bare face, so it’s not just about wearing makeup and feeling pretty - it’s about being pretty in your own skin.

“They’re evolving with the generations as they go along, so I think there’s always a place to develop that sort of stuff.

“You can do a pageant and dress how you want, you can be how you want.”

Now, Paige, who attended South View Primary School, is gearing up for a trip to London next month for the Miss England final - which could lead to a place in the Miss World event.

She has been taking part in the fundraising activities which are commonplace in the pageantry world - and is excited for the big night.

“I’m really looking forward to it. I think it’s one of those things where it’s a lifetime experience,” she said. “No one can take that away from you. Even if I don’t win, I’m just excited to be a part of it.”