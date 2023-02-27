Home   News   Article

Missing 16-year-old girl from Redmile area found

By Katie Green
Published: 14:37, 27 February 2023
 | Updated: 14:38, 27 February 2023

A 16-year-old who went missing for over a week has been found.

Heidi Davies was last seen in the area of Redmile in the Vale of Belvoir on Saturday, February 18.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: "A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing has been found.

Leicestershire Police update. (62677297)
"She was found in the West Midlands area yesterday (Sunday February 26).

"Officers thanked everyone who had shared the appeal and assisted with information."

