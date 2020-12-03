A dog that was missing for more than a year has been reunited with its owners.

Diesel was found on the outskirts of Stamford - more than 80 miles away from his family home in Birmingham.

The three-year-old Staffie-cross had been missing since last September when he disappeared from an enclosed garden while the owners were out.

Juebe Ebanks is reunited with his dog Diesel

It isn't known how Diesel ended up so far from home, but he was returned to the family on Friday.

His owner Julie Ebanks said it's the best early Christmas present she could wish for.

“We jumped with joy when we received the call from the council to say Diesel had been found,” said Julie.

“We phoned everyone to let them know he was coming home.”

The reunion was only possible because Diesel was micro-chipped.

The woman who found him contacted South Kesteven District Council which arranged for him to be collected by a dog warden.

He was checked for a micro-chip which provided details of his owners, and Julie's son Juebe collected their beloved pet last week.

Julie said: “It is because he is micro-chipped that we never gave up hope. This just shows the value of having it done.

“If you really love your dog you want every chance of getting them back if they go missing.”

Since April 2016, dog owners in England, Scotland and Wales who do not have their dog micro-chipped and registered with an approved database can face a fine of up to £500.

District councillor Dr Peter Moseley, a dog owner himself, said: “We do our very best to reunite lost dogs with their owners and it is wonderful to do so with a family pet that was missing for such a long time.”