A duck that went missing in Grantham has now been reunited with its owners, but it was found outside the house next door to where its owner used to live!

Dodger the duck was found by Darran Clarke yesterday (Monday) outside a property in North Parade, Grantham.

Darran posted photos of the duck on the Grantham Town Facebook Group and its owner James Roberts was tagged in the post.

The duck was casually sitting on the doorstep of a house in North Parade. Photo: Darran Clarke (61435699)

To James's surprise, Dodger was casually sitting on the step outside the property next door to the flat James used to live in, even though Dodger never lived there.

James, who lives on Lauriston Road, said: "She went missing during the strong winds. She travelled about a mile and a half and also across a very dangerous area of train tracks.

"My wife and I were very happy when I found her."

Dodger when she was a duckling. Photo: James Roberts (61437194)

Darran, who found her, said: "I first thought what’s is it doing here. So, then I went to check it wasn’t injured and I realised it must have been someone’s pet as it was very relaxed."

Dodger was later reunited with her family. Photo: James Roberts (61437054)

Dodger was later reunited with her family. Photo: James Roberts (61437092)

Dodger went missing for over a day but was reunited with James and his family last night (Monday).

The Robert's family have had Dodger since she was two days old after they got her in April 2021.

For the first 12 weeks they had her, she lived in the family house with her brother, but she now lives outside with two other ducks in a Wendy House which also has a duck pond.