Missing Grantham boy has been found

By Tracey Davies
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 08:51, 21 May 2019
 Updated: 08:52, 21 May 2019

A teenager who went missing from his home in Grantham has been found safe and well.

Concerns were raised for the welfare of Calum Copus who left his home in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police have now confirmed that he has been found and returned home.

Calum Copus (10669833)
