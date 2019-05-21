Missing Grantham boy has been found
A teenager who went missing from his home in Grantham has been found safe and well.
Concerns were raised for the welfare of Calum Copus who left his home in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Police have now confirmed that he has been found and returned home.
