Missing Grantham man found

A missing man has been found.

Lincolnshire Police have thanked the public for their help in the search for missing Grantham man Craig Oliver.

The 26-year-old was reported missing after last being seen at 6.15am on Wednesday in Grantham.

A police spokesperson said: "Thank you to all who supported our appeal to find Craig Oliver who was missing from Grantham. We are pleased to say he has now been found."