Home   News   Article

Missing Grantham man found

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 09:46, 31 May 2019
 | Updated: 09:47, 31 May 2019

A missing man has been found.

Lincolnshire Police have thanked the public for their help in the search for missing Grantham man Craig Oliver.

The 26-year-old was reported missing after last being seen at 6.15am on Wednesday in Grantham.

A police spokesperson said: "Thank you to all who supported our appeal to find Craig Oliver who was missing from Grantham. We are pleased to say he has now been found."

Craig Oliver has been missing since this morning. (11401338)
Craig Oliver has been missing since this morning. (11401338)

COMMENTS
()

Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.

People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.

Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.

 

Terms of Comments

We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.

If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE