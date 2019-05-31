Missing Grantham man found
A missing man has been found.
Lincolnshire Police have thanked the public for their help in the search for missing Grantham man Craig Oliver.
The 26-year-old was reported missing after last being seen at 6.15am on Wednesday in Grantham.
A police spokesperson said: "Thank you to all who supported our appeal to find Craig Oliver who was missing from Grantham. We are pleased to say he has now been found."
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.