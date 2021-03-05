Missing Grantham man found safe and well

A man who was reported missing by the police has been found safe and well.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed this afternoon that Mark Turner had been found safe and well.

The 54-year-old had been missing from his home in Grantham since yesterday morning.

Mark Turner has been found.

A Police spokesperson said: "Mark Turner has been found safe and well.

"We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone for helping us share his appeal."