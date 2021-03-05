Missing Grantham man found safe and well
Published: 15:28, 05 March 2021
| Updated: 15:33, 05 March 2021
A man who was reported missing by the police has been found safe and well.
Lincolnshire Police confirmed this afternoon that Mark Turner had been found safe and well.
The 54-year-old had been missing from his home in Grantham since yesterday morning.
A Police spokesperson said: "Mark Turner has been found safe and well.
"We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone for helping us share his appeal."