Missing Grantham man has been found overnight
Published: 08:53, 13 March 2021
Lincolnshire Police says Mark Turner, who went missing yesterday, has been found safe overnight.
The 54-year-old, from Grantham, went missing yesterday morning when he was last seen leaving Lincoln bus station at 10:39am and walking towards Lincoln railway station.
A police spokesperson said: "We're pleased to say that Mark has been found safe and well overnight.
"Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal to find him and who contacted us with information."