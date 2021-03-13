Home   News   Article

Missing Grantham man has been found overnight

By Graham Newton
Published: 08:53, 13 March 2021

Lincolnshire Police says Mark Turner, who went missing yesterday, has been found safe overnight.

The 54-year-old, from Grantham, went missing yesterday morning when he was last seen leaving Lincoln bus station at 10:39am and walking towards Lincoln railway station.

A police spokesperson said: "We're pleased to say that Mark has been found safe and well overnight.

Lincolnshire Police (44460719)
"Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal to find him and who contacted us with information."

