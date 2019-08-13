Missing Grantham pensioner found safe and well
A missing 96-year-old man has been found safe and well.
Harry Wilmot, who has dementia, was found at Grantham bus station after being reported as missing since this morning.
He had left his flat on Shawn Road, Grantham, at approximately 9.30am with his walking stick and striped shopping trolley.
His granddaughter Sarah Watts appealed for his whereabouts on social media.
Her post was shared 1,000 times.
Sarah said: "Thank you so much to everyone for looking and sharing."
