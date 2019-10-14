Missing Grantham woman has been found

Update: A woman who went missing from her home in Grantham last week has been found.

Police confirmed this afternoon that Selina Alexandra is safe and well.

Selina was reported missing from her home in Grantham, last Wednesday and was last seen in London at Kings Cross Station on Friday, October 11.

Police are concerned about Selina Alexandra. (19293843)

Police thanked everyone for sharing their appeal.

Police have issued an urgent appeal for a missing Grantham woman.

Selina Alexandra was reported missing from her home in Grantham on Wednesday, October 9 and was last seen in London at Kings Cross Station on Friday, October 11.

Selina is described as being 5'4" with greying medium length hair. Her last known clothing is as pictured.

A police spokesperson said: "It is believed she is without her medication making the search for her more critical as time passes."

If you have seen Selina, please call Lincolnshire Police on 101 with reference number 117 of 9 October.Reference: Incident 117 of 9 October