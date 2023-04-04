A resident has warned walkers to be careful after discovering the cover of a manhole in a lay-by is missing.

Martyn Everett discovered the uncovered manhole on a strip of land between the A17 lay-by and Lemon Wong Lane in Leadenham.

He reported the "danger" to Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) – which has confirmed the local authority is not responsible and will not make it safe.

The missing manhole cover in Leadenham. Photo: Martyn Everett (63370965)

Martyn said: "The cover to a large drainage manhole is missing, meaning a person or animal could easily fall into it.

"It is big enough for a person to climb down."

Martyn first reported the missing cover to FixMyStreet, an app where people can report problems to their local authorities, on March 12.

He received a response from LCC 19 days later on March 31 stating that it was the responsibility of Anglian Water and it was passed on to them.

Anglian Water then passed the buck back to LCC.

However, the local authority has confirmed that the uncovered manhole is on a private road and it is out of the boundary it looks after.

LCC have said it is therefore the responsibility of the person who owns that road to maintain it.