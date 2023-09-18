A dog that went missing over five weeks ago was sadly found dead last week.

Dolly, a female labradoodle, was reported missing on Monday, August 7, in Bingham.

Sadly, Dolly was found in the River Smite, near Whatton, on Wednesday, September 13, by Notts Lost Dogs - SAR, a volunteer dog search group.

Kim Jefcott, founder of the dog search group, said she was “devastated” and “heartbroken” at the discovery.

On behalf of Dolly’s owners, Kim said: “Dolly was just a year old.

“[She was] a timid, very loving and funny girl. She was sweet and playful too.

“We’re all devastated and heartbroken for them [Dolly’s owners].

“It’s not the outcome anyone wants but at least we found her and she was able to go home.”

To find out more about Notts Lost Dogs - SAR, go to it Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100095494510032.

Anyone who would like to contact them can do so by phone on 07584 123037 or by email at Nottslostdogs@hotmail.com.