Missing ‘sweet’ and ‘playful’ labradoodle Dolly from Bingham found dead
A dog that went missing over five weeks ago was sadly found dead last week.
Dolly, a female labradoodle, was reported missing on Monday, August 7, in Bingham.
Sadly, Dolly was found in the River Smite, near Whatton, on Wednesday, September 13, by Notts Lost Dogs - SAR, a volunteer dog search group.
Kim Jefcott, founder of the dog search group, said she was “devastated” and “heartbroken” at the discovery.
On behalf of Dolly’s owners, Kim said: “Dolly was just a year old.
“[She was] a timid, very loving and funny girl. She was sweet and playful too.
“We’re all devastated and heartbroken for them [Dolly’s owners].
“It’s not the outcome anyone wants but at least we found her and she was able to go home.”
To find out more about Notts Lost Dogs - SAR, go to it Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100095494510032.
Anyone who would like to contact them can do so by phone on 07584 123037 or by email at Nottslostdogs@hotmail.com.