Dee Hawkins, who was reported missing earlier this week, has been found safely.

The 41-year-old Barrowby resident had last been seen on Tuesday, and was described as 'vulnerable', but her family confirm that she is now safe.

Sister-in-law, Lesley Hawkins was extremely appreciative of anyone who helped in finding Dee.

Dee Hawkins. (29597046)

She said: "Words cannot express our gratitude for peoples kindness in sharing, messages and lovely comments. [Dee's] husband Rob would also like to say thank you.

