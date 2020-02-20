Home   News   Article

Missing Grantham woman has been found safe and well

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 10:15, 20 February 2020
 | Updated: 10:19, 20 February 2020

Dee Hawkins, who was reported missing earlier this week, has been found safely.

The 41-year-old Barrowby resident had last been seen on Tuesday, and was described as 'vulnerable', but her family confirm that she is now safe.

Sister-in-law, Lesley Hawkins was extremely appreciative of anyone who helped in finding Dee.

Dee Hawkins. (29597046)
She said: "Words cannot express our gratitude for peoples kindness in sharing, messages and lovely comments. [Dee's] husband Rob would also like to say thank you.

