Missing Grantham woman has been found safe and well
Published: 10:15, 20 February 2020
| Updated: 10:19, 20 February 2020
Dee Hawkins, who was reported missing earlier this week, has been found safely.
The 41-year-old Barrowby resident had last been seen on Tuesday, and was described as 'vulnerable', but her family confirm that she is now safe.
Sister-in-law, Lesley Hawkins was extremely appreciative of anyone who helped in finding Dee.
She said: "Words cannot express our gratitude for peoples kindness in sharing, messages and lovely comments. [Dee's] husband Rob would also like to say thank you.
Read moreGranthamHuman Interest
More by this authorMatthew Taylor