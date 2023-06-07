Residents have noticed a spelling error on a new sign along their street.

The street name on the sign, that was installed on Friday, June 2, in Lindisfarne Way, Grantham, has been misspelled.

The sign is spelled ‘Lindesfarne’ instead of the correct ‘Lindisfarne’.

The misspelt sign.

Residents along the street took to Facebook to share their views on the spelling mistake, with some stating they didn’t notice the mistake.

Ashley Wood commented: “I didn’t even notice the sign let alone the spelling.”

Janice Smith said it was “unbelievable” and Tricia Williams said she hoped it would be changed “ASAP”.

South Kesteven District Council are responsible for the road signs and they have been approached for comment.