Following the dispute between a neighbour and a church over vehicle access along a footpath, there has been a mixed reaction from residents.

Earlier in the week, the Journal reported on Peter Escreet, who was branded as a “selfish” neighbour because he parks his Land Rover alongside his Swinegate property, blocking access to St Wulfram’s Church.

The story has prompted plenty of reader reaction, with some questioning his actions and others agreeing with his argument.

Access to St Wulfram's Church is blocked by neighbour Peter Escreet. (60793032)

In a Facebook comment, Suzanne Britz said: “It may well state cars can’t drive on a footpath but in order to park on it, a car has to drive on it first so he’s [Mr Escreet] wrongly misinterpreting it. It’s a poor show on his part, that's for sure.”

On the original story, howsthatfair commented: “How is it ok for you [Mr Escreet] to do it and not others?”

Mr Escreet himself has spoken to the Journal about the safety concerns around vehicle access on this path as it poses a “danger to pedestrians.”

Some have shared their support for the church as Dan Tait said: “I have a sneaky suspicion that the church was there before he [Mr Escreet] moved in and it has been used this way long before he did.”

St Wulfram's Church. (55127776)

Despite the negative reaction towards Mr Escreet, many understand his points.

Stirling123 commented: “I have some sympathy for Mr Escreet here, given the apparent repeated damage from vehicles.”

Mr Escreet has stated in the comments that his house has previously been hit by several vehicles over a number of years.

This has damaged the front step, the front door canopy, an outside wall, a lamppost and a number of slabs outside, which he has paid for a number of repairs himself.

Carysview also said: “I guess if you put yourself in Peter’s shoes, it must be very annoying to have heavy load traffic to pass your front door which would cause noise, pollution and in time damage.”

On Facebook, Melvin Dobbs, who stated he changed his original opinion from when the story was first published, said: “I applaud him [Mr Escreet] for his actions, because this is rather a beautiful part of Grantham. [It has] some lovely buildings and paved areas that need protecting.”

In the comments, Mr Escreet referred to the Highway Code rule 145, which he states “you must not drive on or over a pavement, footpath or bridleway except to gain lawful access to property, or in the case of an emergency.”

He has applied to have a bollard installed to “protect the footpath and stop vehicles from further damaging it”.

However, it has now been suggested by Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, that Mr Escreet and representatives from St Wulfram’s Church should “sit down” and have an “open conversation” to “hopefully find a solution.”