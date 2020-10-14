Mobile operating theatres and Covid-19 rehabilitation centre planned for Grantham Hospital

Hospital bosses hope plans for two new temporary operating theatres and a COVID-19 rehabilitation centre at Grantham will help tackle coronavirus combined with the usual winter pressures.

Over 1,094 urgent and cancer patients have been treated at Grantham Hospital since United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust (ULHT) bosses turned it into a COVID-free site in July.

Mark Brassington, deputy chief officer at ULHT, told Lincolnshire County Council’s Health Scrutiny Committee on Wednesday that “significant” progress had been made in reducing waiting times.

Mr Brassington said: “We wouldn’t have delivered the vast majority of this activity without this model being in place."

The new mobile theatres would further help with operational capacity. The first is expected to open in November and the second in the New Year.

A new green-site rehabilitation centre is also planned in order to give Grantham residents the opportunity to come back to the town.

The builds form part of ULHT’s plans to tackle winter pressures and also include increased bed capacity across the trust.

Mr Brassington said: “We absolutely do recognise the additional pressure that’s been put on our patients, whether that’s travelling or additional safety requirements such as swabbing. It’s putting additional pressure on our patients.”

Patients will be given the option whether they want to take part or not as the trust does not have open visiting on the Grantham site.

This week a new physiotherapy treatment centre has been opened on Gonerby Road, at the Moy Park site, in a bid to cater for 250 patients a week off-site.

Services planned to be carried out at the site include ultrasound, radiology and X-rays, cardiac physiology, audiology for adults and children, respiratory physiology, abdominal aortic aneurysm screening, gastrological clinics and diabetic eye services.

Councillors commended the work being done to tackle the pandemic, but called for more frequent reviews and more information on patients being sent to other trusts.