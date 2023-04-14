A mobility aid centre has officially unveiled its refurbished shop front to its customers.

Prime Comfort, in Market Place, underwent a five-week restoration project to restore the original front of the shop as part of the the Grantham High Street Heritage Action Zone programme, funded by Historic England and South Kesteven District Council.

Today (Friday), it unveiled the refurbishment to its customers by hosting a party, with a live buffet, music from Rhiannon Rae and much more going on across the day.

The Prime Comfort staff celebrating the unveiling of the shop front. (63559879)

Rupert Stanton, owner of Prime Comfort, said: "Someone asked me what this event was for and I said it's because the heritage fund have spent so much money on the front, this is like our way of giving them something back.

"It's also to say to everyone this is what it looks like and we're repaying what has been spent on us.

"It's nice as well as it's been done with quality products.

Rhiannon Rae sang at the event. (63559885)

"It's not been made out of plastic and painted blue to look like the old thing, it really is the old thing."

The front has been refurbished by using mahogany hard wood, which is what the original front was made out of.

The front of Prime Comfort has been refurbished to the original store front. (63559882)

The High Street Heritage Action Zone programme, which funded Prime Comfort's refurbishments, aims to protect ‘at risk’ parts of the town centre and make them more attractive.

Two other shops in Grantham have also been given this funding.

These include the former Burtons building on the High Street and Westgate Hall.