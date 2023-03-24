A mobility aid centre is undergoing a refurbishment to restore the shop’s original front to “bring people back to the town”.

The five-week restoration project is to restore the front of Prime Comfort, in Market Place.

This is a part of the Grantham High Street Heritage Action Zone programme, funded by Historic England and South Kesteven District Council.

The front of the Prime Comfort shop when it was stripped to start the refurbishment work. Photo: Rupert Stanton (63160631)

Rupert Stanton, owner of Prime Comfort, thinks it is “brilliant” that his store is having this work done.

He said: “For me it feels great to get the Market Place like it used to be. It’s exactly what Grantham needs.

The front of the Prime Comfort shop in Market Place, Grantham, has been boarded up while refurbishment work takes place. (63160657)

“We are a dying town centre and we need to get something that will bring people back to the town.

“This is what it is all about. Restoring the Market Place and the traditional Grantham.”

There will be an official unveiling on April 14, giving people a chance to see what work has been done.

The event will host live music, a buffet, drinks and a raffle.

Rupert said it will give people a chance to “see what the former place was like”.

The High Street Heritage Action Zone programme aims to protect ‘at risk’ parts of the town centre and make them more attractive.

Two other shops are also being refurbished at the moment.

These include the former Burtons building on the High Street, which is undergoing a £127,000 refurbishment, with £86,000 provided from the grant.

The original art-deco style will be restored to the shop front.

Westgate Hall has also received a grant of £300,000 to provide urgent repairs and other improvements to the former corn exchange building, which dates back to 1852.

A high-end restaurant is set to open in the building.