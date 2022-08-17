A mobility shop in Grantham celebrated its fifth anniversary by inviting customers to enjoy refreshments and live music.

The Prime Comfort shop in Market Place, Grantham, celebrated its anniversary on Friday, August 12.

Rupert Stanton, 43, owner of the shop said: "It was our anniversary and we wanted to give something back to customers.

Customers enjoyed drink and food as they celebrated the 5th anniversary of Prime Comfort. (58706793)

"It was fantastic! We had a lot of people come along to have look, and even though it was hot weather a lot of people still came."

The company opened a second shop in June 2022 selling recliners.

Rupert added: "We've grown so much over the last five years and we felt the need to open the recliner centre as we needed more space."

Singer and songwriter Samantha Lloyd entertained at the shops anniversary celebrations. (58706772)

Customers who have purchased items from Prime Comfort were invited to enjoy food and drink across the day, as well as watch singer and songwriter Samantha Lloyd perform.

In the future, Rupert is planning to stick with the two shops in Grantham, however in the long term, he hopes to expand into nearby cities by opening more shops.