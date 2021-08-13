A thriving Grantham business that provides vital mobility equipment has celebrated its fourth year of business this month.

Prime Comfort Mobility Aid Centre, in the Market Place, sells a wide range of vital mobility aids, including wheelchairs, rollators, shopping trolleys and zimmers as well as footwear, stairlifts, toilet seats, recliner chairs and adjustable beds.

Owner Rupert Stanton, opened the centre in the former Notions Antique Centre, before it moved to the High Street, in August 2017.

The team at Prime Comfort Mobility Aid Centre are celebrating its fourth anniversary this week. (50197924)

As demand grew, they've opened two new showrooms at the back of the store earlier this year and took on seven members of staff.

Rupert said: "Everyone has made us feel so welcome over the years. There's a really friendly atmosphere in Grantham."

The council asked them to remain open during Covid to provide a service for those that needed it.

Singer Shaun James (50197902)

Rupert added: "It was quiet at first but it soon got busy as more people bought chairs as they were staying at home more. We used to sell around one or two recliner chairs a month before Covid but we now sell around two or three a week."

They celebrated their anniversary this week with live music and a buffet.

Rupert added: "This is our way of celebrating with everyone in Grantham who has helped us to get to where we are. We had around 150 through the doors yesterday (Thursday) and we're hoping for similar numbers today."