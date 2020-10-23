Grantham-based Rocket Railways is preparing to celebrate its first anniversary of trading.

Although the model railway shop on Springfield Road is temporarily closed due to the pandemic, sales through the website continue to grow.

Rocket Railways opened at The Old Malthouse in October 2019, but it has been closed to the public since March. Established with the aim to provide family-friendly model railways at affordable prices, Rocket Railways is now a leader in second hand models and accessories.

The team at Rocket Railways.

Hobbies such as railway modelling have enjoyed something of a resurgence during the pandemic. The business has enjoyed a growing demand for high quality second hand items, and now processes hundreds of trains through mail order each week.

Jason Thickpenny, managing director of Rocket Railways, says the business abides by its ethos of accessibility and fun, appealing to newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike.

Its customer base is broad, serving modellers of all ages across Britain, as well as a growing international following. They are developing an online brand, including weekly blog posts and regular YouTube videos.

Despite the challenges of recent months, Rocket Railways has flourished and now employs four people. Looking to the future, Jason has big aspirations, including the launch of a membership scheme.

He said: “Who would have thought at the end of 2019 when I started Rocket Railways that 2020 would be such a challenging year to start a business?

“Thanks to our great staff and our online presence we will survive, but we can’t wait to see the shop full of people again. We especially look forward to finally launching our model railway club, and staging a great exhibition. Roll on 2021!

“I’d also like to thank our local customers for their loyal support, as well as the district council for their encouragement.”

For more details about Rocket Railways, visit the website www.rocketrailways.co.uk