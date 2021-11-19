This year’s Grantham Journal Business Awards event raised a magnificent £889.40 for charity.

The money raised at the 2021 awards goes to the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund.

The Journal is delighted with the amount raised which was donated by generous guests at the event on Friday night in a large marquee at the UK Arena, Allington.

The Grantham Journal Business Awards 2021 (53043720)

Guests were asked to give generously on the night and they did not disappoint. Compere Matt Biggin revealed the amount raised.

Grantham Journal acting editor Kerry Coupe said: “The Grantham Journal Children’s Fund is a well-established charity in the town which has helped many needy children and their families over the years in the Grantham area.

“We are very proud at the Journal of our charity and the help it has been able to give local families over many years.

“The amount raised on the night was incredible and we are very grateful to everyone who donated so generously on the night. This is a significant boost for the fund and will mean even more children and their families who are in need of help can receive our support.”

The charity provides financial help for families with a disabled child, and opportunities for families to enjoy special experiences together.

Over the past 30 years, the charity has given countless grants to families in need of support, to pay for medical equipment, home adaptations, hospital travel costs and more.

More recently, trustees have organised trips and family fun days to give families a memorable day to remember, and one that caters for their child’s needs every step of the way. Groups have been taken to Legoland and Disneyland Paris, and held two very popular Festivals of Excitement locally.