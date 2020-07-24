Home   News   Article

'Monster' boosts spirits as he parades streets in Grantham

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 14:55, 24 July 2020

A life-size one-eyed monster has been raising smiles and boosting spirits during lockdown by parading the streets in costume.

Katie Trevor sent in a variety of photos of the ‘Monsters, Inc’ character Mike Wazowskito share.

She said: “It has been brightening up everyone’s day in the Gonerby Hill Foot area.”

Read more
CoronavirusGrantham

More by this author

Tracey Davies

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE