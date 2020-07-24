'Monster' boosts spirits as he parades streets in Grantham
Published: 14:55, 24 July 2020
A life-size one-eyed monster has been raising smiles and boosting spirits during lockdown by parading the streets in costume.
Katie Trevor sent in a variety of photos of the ‘Monsters, Inc’ character Mike Wazowskito share.
She said: “It has been brightening up everyone’s day in the Gonerby Hill Foot area.”
