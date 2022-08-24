A deputy headmaster at a former special needs school near Grantham who sexually abused pupils has lost a Court of Appeal bid to have his sentenced reduced.

David Taylor, 72, from Brayford Wharf North, Lincoln, is serving 19 years and six months for rape and indecent assault.

He was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court in July last year after a jury found him guilty of three counts of rape and four counts of indecent assault against five girls at Stubton Hall School between 1983 and 1995.

Another staff member, Raymond Longley, of Caythorpe, Lincolnshire, was also convicted of sexually abusing girls at the school and was imprisoned for four years.

Taylor worked at the school between 1975 and 1995 and has also taught at the Magnus School in Newark.

He had his appeal dismissed at the Court of Appeal at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

Claire (pseudonym), who was sexually and physically abused by Taylor from the age of 10, spoke of her relief following the decision.

“I am pleased that David Taylor’s appeal was dismissed,” said Claire. “At the end of the day he got what he deserved, and I am glad the appeal court agreed with this.

“This appeal has just prolonged the torment for myself and I am sure it has for the other complainants involved with this case. Hopefully we can all try and put this behind us now.”

Solicitor Katherine Yates from Andrew Grove and Company in Cambridge is currently mounting a civil lawsuit against Lincolnshire County Council, which owned and ran the school.

“It’s hard to believe that Taylor sought to reduce his sentence given the despicable nature of his crimes and the fact that he fathered a child with one of the girls who he began abusing when she was under 16,” said Katherine.

“The dismissal of his appeal enables victims to draw a line under the criminal proceedings and focus on getting the closure and counselling that they need through the civil proceedings.”

Since May 2021 the number of survivors Andrew Grove and Company is representing has increased from 26 to 40, and although they have already started court proceedings, Katherine and her team are still appealing for more former pupils to get in touch.

“It doesn’t matter if you have not previously come forward to the police,” she said.

“We can still help you claim the compensation you are entitled to. This money can’t erase the past, but it could help you build a better future and can be used to pay for counselling, education or training, for example.

“It doesn’t cost anything to make a claim, as all claims are funded by way of a no win, no fee agreement. We don’t ask for any money up front and we’ll even pay your expenses.”

To find out more please contact Katherine Yates or one of the team at Andrew Grove and Co Solicitors on 01223 367133 or 07810 224545 or by email at katherine@andrewgroveandco.com