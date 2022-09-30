Police are investigating a collision which happened last night in which a moped rider from Grantham was killed.

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning at a layby on the B1174 Spittlegate Level, in Grantham.

The collision, between a lorry and a moped, was reported at 3.19am.

Police are appealing for information following a fatal collision in Grantham. (59684087)

The rider of the moped, a man aged in his 60s, did not survive.

The road was closed to allow for scene examination and was re-opened this morning at 10am.

Anybody with any information to help the investigation, including dashcam footage, should call the police on 101 with incident reference number 39 of September 30.