Grantham moped rider killed in collision
Published: 13:21, 30 September 2022
| Updated: 14:23, 30 September 2022
Police are investigating a collision which happened last night in which a moped rider from Grantham was killed.
The incident happened in the early hours of this morning at a layby on the B1174 Spittlegate Level, in Grantham.
The collision, between a lorry and a moped, was reported at 3.19am.
The rider of the moped, a man aged in his 60s, did not survive.
The road was closed to allow for scene examination and was re-opened this morning at 10am.
Anybody with any information to help the investigation, including dashcam footage, should call the police on 101 with incident reference number 39 of September 30.