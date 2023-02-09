Home   News   Article

More action from Grantham RotarySwimarathon 2023

By Marie Bond
Published: 20:00, 09 February 2023
 Updated: 21:16, 09 February 2023

Some 214 teams took part in this year's RotarySwimarathon at The Meres Leisure Centre in Grantham.

Organisers of the 34th annual RotarySwimarathon said they are “over the moon” with this year’s results.

The three-day event, held from Friday to Sunday, is organised by the Rotary Club of Grantham and saw more than £30,000 raised for local charities and good causes.

National Razors (62271486)
National Razors (62271486)
National Seahorses (62271503)
National Seahorses (62271503)
National Sharks (62271505)
National Sharks (62271505)
National Stingrays (62271507)
National Stingrays (62271507)
Newton Fallowell (62271525)
Newton Fallowell (62271525)
Nokk the Water Spirits (62271552)
Nokk the Water Spirits (62271552)
Outward CIC (62271560)
Outward CIC (62271560)
Place2Bee (62271628)
Place2Bee (62271628)
Poplar Farm School (62271637)
Poplar Farm School (62271637)
Priory Ruskin Academy (62271659)
Priory Ruskin Academy (62271659)
Rodders Plodders (62271661)
Rodders Plodders (62271661)
Rotary Rollers (62271669)
Rotary Rollers (62271669)
Ruben (62271671)
Ruben (62271671)
Sardine Sprinters (62271673)
Sardine Sprinters (62271673)
Specsavers (62271691)
Specsavers (62271691)
St Anne's Blazing Barracudas (62271702)
St Anne's Blazing Barracudas (62271702)
St Anne's Nifty Nemos (62271708)
St Anne's Nifty Nemos (62271708)
St Anne's Super Sharks (62271724)
St Anne's Super Sharks (62271724)
St Mary's Catholic Voluntary Academy (62271726)
St Mary's Catholic Voluntary Academy (62271726)
St Sebastian's (62271743)
St Sebastian's (62271743)
Sunrisers at Dusk (62271772)
Sunrisers at Dusk (62271772)
SWRA Chitral Coastguards (62271915)
SWRA Chitral Coastguards (62271915)
SWRA Chitral Crocs (62271928)
SWRA Chitral Crocs (62271928)
SWRA Dragoon Divers (62271949)
SWRA Dragoon Divers (62271949)
SWRA Dragoon Dolphins (62271956)
SWRA Dragoon Dolphins (62271956)
SWRA Lancer Lifesavers (62271962)
SWRA Lancer Lifesavers (62271962)
SWRA Lancer Lobsters (62271976)
SWRA Lancer Lobsters (62271976)
SWRA Simla Sharks (62271984)
SWRA Simla Sharks (62271984)
SWRA Simla Surfers (62271997)
SWRA Simla Surfers (62271997)
SWRA Staff (62272007)
SWRA Staff (62272007)
SWRA Staff (62272014)
SWRA Staff (62272014)
SWRA Staff (62272017)
SWRA Staff (62272017)
SWRA Staff (62272019)
SWRA Staff (62272019)
SWRA Staff (62272027)
SWRA Staff (62272027)
SWRA Staff (62272031)
SWRA Staff (62272031)
SWRA Staff (62272037)
SWRA Staff (62272037)
T.I. Waterbabies (62272041)
T.I. Waterbabies (62272041)
Team Short (62272044)
Team Short (62272044)
Team Viking (62272054)
Team Viking (62272054)
The Bee Hub (62272061)
The Bee Hub (62272061)
The Maltings Smilers (62272063)
The Maltings Smilers (62272063)
The Mermaids (62272067)
The Mermaids (62272067)
The Narwhals (62272080)
The Narwhals (62272080)
The Seahorses (62272082)
The Seahorses (62272082)
Tidal Waves (62272090)
Tidal Waves (62272090)
Truly Scrumptious (62272128)
Truly Scrumptious (62272128)
Ukraine Swimmers (62272132)
Ukraine Swimmers (62272132)
Vale Protective (62272136)
Vale Protective (62272136)
Walton Academy (62272140)
Walton Academy (62272140)
Walton Academy (62272148)
Walton Academy (62272148)
Walton Academy (62272151)
Walton Academy (62272151)
Water Polo (62272161)
Water Polo (62272161)
Water Wheelies (62272165)
Water Wheelies (62272165)
Woodland Trust (62272172)
Woodland Trust (62272172)

Find more pictures of the teams and the action here.

Here is how to buy a photograph from this year's event.

