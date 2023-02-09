More action from Grantham RotarySwimarathon 2023

Some 214 teams took part in this year's RotarySwimarathon at The Meres Leisure Centre in Grantham.

Organisers of the 34th annual RotarySwimarathon said they are “over the moon” with this year’s results.

The three-day event, held from Friday to Sunday, is organised by the Rotary Club of Grantham and saw more than £30,000 raised for local charities and good causes.

National Razors (62271486)

National Seahorses (62271503)

National Sharks (62271505)

National Stingrays (62271507)

Newton Fallowell (62271525)

Nokk the Water Spirits (62271552)

Outward CIC (62271560)

Place2Bee (62271628)

Poplar Farm School (62271637)

Priory Ruskin Academy (62271659)

Rodders Plodders (62271661)

Rotary Rollers (62271669)

Ruben (62271671)

Sardine Sprinters (62271673)

Specsavers (62271691)

St Anne's Blazing Barracudas (62271702)

St Anne's Nifty Nemos (62271708)

St Anne's Super Sharks (62271724)

St Mary's Catholic Voluntary Academy (62271726)

St Sebastian's (62271743)

Sunrisers at Dusk (62271772)

SWRA Chitral Coastguards (62271915)

SWRA Chitral Crocs (62271928)

SWRA Dragoon Divers (62271949)

SWRA Dragoon Dolphins (62271956)

SWRA Lancer Lifesavers (62271962)

SWRA Lancer Lobsters (62271976)

SWRA Simla Sharks (62271984)

SWRA Simla Surfers (62271997)

SWRA Staff (62272007)

SWRA Staff (62272014)

SWRA Staff (62272017)

SWRA Staff (62272019)

SWRA Staff (62272027)

SWRA Staff (62272031)

SWRA Staff (62272037)

T.I. Waterbabies (62272041)

Team Short (62272044)

Team Viking (62272054)

The Bee Hub (62272061)

The Maltings Smilers (62272063)

The Mermaids (62272067)

The Narwhals (62272080)

The Seahorses (62272082)

Tidal Waves (62272090)

Truly Scrumptious (62272128)

Ukraine Swimmers (62272132)

Vale Protective (62272136)

Walton Academy (62272140)

Walton Academy (62272148)

Walton Academy (62272151)

Water Polo (62272161)

Water Wheelies (62272165)

Woodland Trust (62272172)

