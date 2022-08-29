More acts have been announced as part of the up coming Festival of the Horse at Belvoir Castle.

The festival, which runs from Saturday, September 10, until Sunday, September 11, will be headlined by the daredevil trick horse riders of Atkinson Action Horses that perform in many of the biggest TV series and blockbuster films from Peaky Blinders to Netflix’s The Witcher.

An act now joining the festival is Western Barrel Racing, an incredible display of a horse’s athletic ability and the horsemanship and skill of a rider as they compete to get around the barrels in the quickest time.

The acts rehearsing ahead of Festival of the Horse. (58926078)

This year also sees the event getting bigger and even more spectacular with addition of a new arena with three in total - The Granby Arena, Knights Arena and The Manners Arena - and new acts added to the exhilarating line-up of entertainment.

Other acts included in the line up include the Knights of Nottingham, where Knights and Horses combine for hard hitting medieval jousting displays, filled with sword swinging and gut punching thrills.

Audiences can also watch the 16th Lancers Display Team demonstrate the art of tent pegging, as they charge at full speed to collect pegs from the ground in the quickest time possible.

The acts rehearsing ahead of Festival of the Horse. (58926087)

The acts rehearsing ahead of Festival of the Horse. (58926300)

The Rearsby Lodge Riding Club Quadrille team will be performing a beautiful display that is not to be missed while scurry racing, the fast paced sport which sees two ponies pull a carriage and drivers round a course provides plenty of fast and furious entertainment.

Tickets to the event will also allow visitors to view the beautiful castle gardens.

Alongside the weekends events, there will be shopping and browsing opportunities through a wide variety of stalls, ranging from craft drinks and artisan coffee to pet supplies.

The acts rehearsing ahead of Festival of the Horse. (58926062)

The acts rehearsing ahead of Festival of the Horse. (58926509)

Tickets are available at £25 per adult and £12 for 4 to 16-year-olds.

If you would like to purchase tickets, you can get them at www.belvoircastle.com/festival-of-the-horse-2022/.

Gates open at 10am with the programme running each day from 11am until 5pm and parking is free for ticketholders and dogs are welcome on leads.