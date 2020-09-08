More cases of Covid-19 confirmed in South Kesteven and Lincolnshire

Two more cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed today in South Kesteven and a total of nine in Lincolnshire.

This takes the total number of cases in South Kesteven to 468 and 2,781 in the county.

The county saw a surge in cases confirmed over the weekend, and health bosses have urged people to stick to social distancing measures in response.

An illustration of the coronavirus (41984555)

There have been a total of 267 deaths from coronavirus in Lincolnshire and 144 in hospitals run by United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

Nationally, cases have spiked by 2,420 to 352,520 cases, while deaths increased by 30 to 41,584.

There were no further deaths confirmed in NHS figures or in the government’s own tally, which also includes deaths outside of hospitals or outside the county.