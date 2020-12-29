More deaths from coronavirus have been recorded in the area as cases continue to rise.

According to figures from Public Health England 119 people have now died from Covid-19 in South Kesteven, which covers Stamford, Bourne and Grantham.

In the district there has also been a rise of 514 cases since Tuesday last week (December 22) with a total of 3,774 people having tested positive since the start of the year.

Coronavirus stock image

In Rutland a further 89 cases have been recorded in the past seven days, up from 608 to 697 today (December 29).

Three more deaths have also been recorded in the county with 26 people having passed away from the virus.

These figures reflect the number of people who died within 28 days of having had a positive Covid-19 test and are across the whole of the pandemic

The R rate for both South Kesteven, 311.7, and Rutland, 182.8, is below the national average of 402.6 in 100,000 people.

The figures - which were released by Public Health England this afternoon - do not include those who may have caught the virus and self-diagnosed.