More details are to be revealed on paper and card bin collections for the district.

South Kesteven District Council will be sending out information packs to over 68,000 households across the district about how recycling collections are about to change.

From early February 2024, SKDC will be introducing an extra purple-lidded bin to households for a separate paper and card collection.

Purple-lidded bins may be introduced across the district.

These bins will be delivered to households in the next few weeks, ready for the launch of the changes next year.

Richard Wyles, SKDC deputy chief executive, said: “Together, we need to do all we can to help our environment by reducing the amount of waste we produce and reusing items where we can.

“Our trained SKDC team, in partnership with Lincolnshire County Council, will work hard to help everyone get ready for this change, and we are already hosting information roadshows across the district to put people in the picture.”

The information pack will contain a letter to residents, a leaflet about what goes in each bin and an annual bin collection calendar.

Currently households place paper and card in a silver recycling bin.

This often gets mixed with other materials and becomes contaminated with food, liquid or broken glass, making it harder to recycle.

With the purple-lidded bins, paper and card will be taken directly to a dedicated paper mill to recycle them into paper-based products.

Residents will need to continue putting paper and card into their silver bins until SKDC informs them to start putting it into the purple-lidded bins in February next year.