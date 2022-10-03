The Journal's 'Dozy Parker' campaign has really taken off again.

Angry readers have been sending in pictures of inconsiderate parking, joining our campaign to put a stop to selfish parking in Grantham and the surrounding villages.

School runs in the morning have become a nightmare for some, thanks to this 'Dozy Parker' in Alnwick Way, Grantham.

The reader said: "Constantly using the footpath on Alnwick Way as a personal driveway, making school runs in the mornings difficult as it blocks sight to a driveway used by three houses. Forces families on to the road."

In Barrowby, this 'Dozy Parker' ignored the yellow zig-zag 'keep clear' markings, prohibiting parking during school drop-off and pick-up times at the nearby Barrowby Primary School.

The snapper said the van driver's antics caused traffic to build up during the school run.

