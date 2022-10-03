More 'Dozy Parker' antics frustrate Grantham readers
The Journal's 'Dozy Parker' campaign has really taken off again.
Angry readers have been sending in pictures of inconsiderate parking, joining our campaign to put a stop to selfish parking in Grantham and the surrounding villages.
School runs in the morning have become a nightmare for some, thanks to this 'Dozy Parker' in Alnwick Way, Grantham.
The reader said: "Constantly using the footpath on Alnwick Way as a personal driveway, making school runs in the mornings difficult as it blocks sight to a driveway used by three houses. Forces families on to the road."
In Barrowby, this 'Dozy Parker' ignored the yellow zig-zag 'keep clear' markings, prohibiting parking during school drop-off and pick-up times at the nearby Barrowby Primary School.
The snapper said the van driver's antics caused traffic to build up during the school run.
- If you spot a 'Dozy Parker' and it's safe and legal to do so, take a picture and send it, with details, to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk