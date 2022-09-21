Furious readers have been capturing on camera the antics of 'Dozy Parkers' in support of the Journal's campaign to rid the streets of inconsiderate parking.

In Hudson Way, a red Volvo was parked across the pavement, forcing a pram into the road.

The reader who took the picture said: "I was walking with a small child in a pram, and I couldn't get through a badly parked car, it was standing on the sidewalk, which made it impossible to pass."

A 'Dozy Parker' in Hudson Way, Grantham (59492633)

In Kitty Briggs Lane, outside Walton Academy, a reader captured on camera a white Nissan parked on both double yellow lines and the pavement.

"Unbelievable!" said the snapper.

A 'Dozy Parker' outside Walton Academy. (59492612)