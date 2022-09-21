Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

More 'Dozy Parkers' have Grantham people reaching for their phones

By Marie Bond
-
marie.bond@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 13:43, 21 September 2022
 | Updated: 13:43, 21 September 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Furious readers have been capturing on camera the antics of 'Dozy Parkers' in support of the Journal's campaign to rid the streets of inconsiderate parking.

In Hudson Way, a red Volvo was parked across the pavement, forcing a pram into the road.

The reader who took the picture said: "I was walking with a small child in a pram, and I couldn't get through a badly parked car, it was standing on the sidewalk, which made it impossible to pass."

A 'Dozy Parker' in Hudson Way, Grantham (59492633)
A 'Dozy Parker' in Hudson Way, Grantham (59492633)

In Kitty Briggs Lane, outside Walton Academy, a reader captured on camera a white Nissan parked on both double yellow lines and the pavement.

"Unbelievable!" said the snapper.

A 'Dozy Parker' outside Walton Academy. (59492612)
A 'Dozy Parker' outside Walton Academy. (59492612)
  • Join our campaign - send your ‘Dozy Parker’ photos and details to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk
Grantham Human Interest Marie Bond
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE