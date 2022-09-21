More 'Dozy Parkers' have Grantham people reaching for their phones
Published: 13:43, 21 September 2022
Furious readers have been capturing on camera the antics of 'Dozy Parkers' in support of the Journal's campaign to rid the streets of inconsiderate parking.
In Hudson Way, a red Volvo was parked across the pavement, forcing a pram into the road.
The reader who took the picture said: "I was walking with a small child in a pram, and I couldn't get through a badly parked car, it was standing on the sidewalk, which made it impossible to pass."
In Kitty Briggs Lane, outside Walton Academy, a reader captured on camera a white Nissan parked on both double yellow lines and the pavement.
"Unbelievable!" said the snapper.
- Join our campaign - send your ‘Dozy Parker’ photos and details to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk