More historic locations across Grantham will be open to the public this weekend as part of the national Heritage Open Days scheme.

England’s largest festival of history and culture, the open days on Saturday and Sunday, September 11-12, are supported locally by the Grantham Civic Society.

On Saturday, ChristChurch on Finkin Street will be open between 10am and 2pm.

The theme followed will be Voices of Lincolnshire - Stories Unheard.

Visitors will have the opportunity to visit the 1841 listed building to hear about ChristChurch links with Ruston Hornsby’s first caterpillar tractor, watch video recordings, listen to the church organ and to see a new icon of St Cecilia created by a ChristChurch member Debra Gaadt.

Children will also be able to explore the story of the Gingerbread Man, with its close Grantham links.

Free coffee will be available.

The Grantham Masonic Center in Chambers Street will also opens its doors between 10am and 4pmon both days.

The public will have the rare opportunity to look behind the scene of an institution that has been part of Grantham for more than 200 years.

It is also a good time to look at the Banquet Hall which is available for private and corporate functions.

St Andrew’s Church, in Denton, will also welcome visitors to their beautiful village church from 11am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

A church spokesperson said: "Entry is free and our theme this year is ‘Ditties of Denton – Tales of the Folk who call Denton Home’.

"We hope visitors will enjoy stories and pictures telling of the lives of local people who have been in the village a long time and of those who are new to the village. We will hear about their travels, their hobbies and special times in their lives which deserve to be remembered.

"Displays in the church will also showcase memories of bygone Denton and changes through the years."

Sunday will begin with a short ‘open house’ service to which everyone is welcome.

Refreshments will be available throughout both days and there will be a stall of local produce, a book stall and a selection of carefully handmade cards suitable for all occasions.

Civic society secretary Dr John Manterfield said: "These free events are an opportunity to welcome new members and young people to Grantham Civic Society."

